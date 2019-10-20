While his status for the 2019-20 season opener remains unclear, Isaiah Thomas’ health appears to be trending in a positive direction.
The Washington Wizards guard has been on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery on his left thumb in mid-September. Thomas, who hurt the thumb during a workout, made light of the incident at the time.
Head coach Scott Brooks says Thomas fully returned to practice Sunday, nothing he’s in “pretty good” shape ahead of the Wizards’ season opener Wednesday night, according to The Athletic’s Fred Katz.
Check out some footage of him from Sunday’s practice:
Could he be ready for Opening Night? Only time will tell.
