What a weekend in college hockey.

There were premier matchups and shocking upsets, both in Hockey East and around the country, in a slate that shook up the national rankings. No. 6 Boston College looks like a contender following a two-win weekend, while UMass Lowell played spoiler to two-time defending champs Minnesota-Duluth.

It all leads perfectly into another packed lineup of games this week, in which the Eagles are slated to take on the new No. 1, Denver, in a matchup you can view Saturday on NESN Plus.

NESN.com’s Dakota Randall and Michael McMahon react to the weekend that was, preview this week’s action and interview Northeastern women’s head coach Dave Flint ahead of his team’s Hockey East opener against UNH in Episode 3 of the “NESN College Hockey Podcast.”

Here’s the full schedule of college hockey action on NESN:

Thursday

Merrimack at Holy Cross, 7 p.m. ET (NESNplus)

Friday

Union at No. 4 UMass, 7 p.m. (NESN)

Saturday

Holy Cross at No. 15 Northeastern, 7 p.m. (NESNplus)

No. 6 Boston College at No. 1 Denver, 9 p.m. (NESNplus)

Sunday

Women’s Hockey East: New Hampshire at No. 3 Northeastern, 7 p.m. (NESNplus)

All of NESN’s Hockey East coverage is brought to you by Rockland Trust, where EACH relationship matters.

Listen to this week’s episode below, or click here to listen on Apple Podcasts.