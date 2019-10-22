Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mohamed Sanu reportedly is on his way to New England, and the veteran wide receiver could provide the Patriots more than just some pass-catching help.

The Patriots, who were expected to be in the wideout market leading up to the Oct. 29 NFL trade deadline, reportedly acquired Sanu from the Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday in exchange for a second-round pick. New England reportedly pursued Sanu during the 2019 NFL Draft and now, six months later, he finds himself as Tom Brady’s newest weapon.

Bill Belichick long has been fond of versatile players, and it’s safe to say Sanu fits that mold. Aside from being able to line up on the outside as well as in the slot, Sanu is a prime candidate for gadget plays. The 30-year-old has completed 7 of 8 career pass attempts for 233 yards with four touchdowns and currently boasts a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

You can check out some of Sanu’s passing highlights in the video below.

Looks like Julian Edelman might be in danger of no longer being the Patriots’ premier pass-throwing wideout.

Sanu is in line to make his Patriots debut Sunday afternoon when New England welcomes the Cleveland Browns to Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images