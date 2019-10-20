Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yankees fans love nothing more than gloating about how many World Series titles the Bronx Bombers have won.

“Yeah, well, we got 27 banners, guy.”

We’ve all heard it, and it’s true. The Yankees have won a ton of World Series championships. But if you’re feeling a little froggy, you now have something you can say back to a boisterous New Yorker.

Thanks to Jose Altuve’s American League Championship Series-clinching homer Saturday night, the Yankees will end the 2010s without having visited a single World Series. That’s three less than the San Francisco Giants, two less than the Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros, and one less than the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, Cleveland Indians, Washington Nationals and New York Mets. In fact, it’s the exact same amount of World Series appearances as 17 other clubs in Major League Baseball. Moreover, the Yankees now have come up empty in each of their last four ALCS appearances.

So, ya know, you can use all of that (or some condensed version) as ammunition.

The 2010's are the first decade since the 1910s in which the Yankees did not make the World Series. The Yankees' 4 straight LCS series losses ties the longest streak in MLB history. pic.twitter.com/UtOrVp1GAt — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 20, 2019

Hate to see it.

As for the two teams that were able to qualify for the Fall Classic, the Astros and Nationals will square off Tuesday night in Game 1 of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Should be a great time.

