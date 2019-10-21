The 2019 NFL Season nearly is halfway complete — can you believe it?
At this point, most people have a decent idea of whether their fantasy football team has what it takes to win a league championship. And those who do have confidence in their squad need to buckle down and make sure their lineups are air-tight from here and on out.
That starts with staying up-to-date on injuries.
Thankfully, we’ve got you covered throughout what should be a busy Sunday in the NFL.
Follow the live blog below for pertinent updates on all your fantasy stars:
Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images