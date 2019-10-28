Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady is losing ground in the race to the top of the NFL’s individual heap.

FanDuel Sportsbook on Monday gave the New England Patriots quarterback 15/1 odds to win the NFL’s Offensive MVP award for the 2019 season. Brady’s MVP odds were 12/1 at the start of preseason but have fallen, possibly because Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have enjoyed such strong starts to the season.

Brady currently is tied with Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey in FanDuel Sportsbook’s estimation, but they trail the five favorites by some distance.

Aaron Rodgers is now the lone favorite to win NFL MVP 🏆 🏈➡️ https://t.co/22dEPOYpbk pic.twitter.com/FuqVAfZ6QB — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) October 28, 2019

Bettors looking for other odds for Brady to win his fourth NFL MVP award might want to look at Caesar’s Palace Sportsbook, which gave him +2000 odds to win the honor.

We have a new favorite for MVP 🚨 (Odds via Caesars Sportsbook) pic.twitter.com/oDrNs3rdPN — B/R Betting (@br_betting) October 28, 2019

Brady, 42, has helped the Patriots amass an 8-0 record this season, but the team’s offensive struggles and his failure to lead the NFL in any of the major statistical passing categories likely are among the reasons why he’s an MVP long-shot.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images