Oh, how things can change as a trade deadline approaches.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers would “consider” trading tight end O.J. Howard before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported Monday, citing sources. Of course, the New England Patriots reportedly recently inquired about Howard, but were told the 24-year-old was unavailable.

Here’s Laine’s report:

Rumors continue to swirl around OJ Howard as a trade candidate. Two weeks ago I was told he wasn't available. I'm now told that the only way the Bucs consider trading him right now is for a substantial offer. Multiple teams have inquired. https://t.co/yiKTDuNqAK — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 28, 2019

Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported something similar following Sunday’s game between the Patriots and the Cleveland Browns.

“I’ve heard that Howard might become available in the next day or so,” Bedard said during “Patriots Postgame” on 98.5 The Sports Hub. ” … He was held out this weekend with a quote-unquote hamstring injury, that might be to keep him healthy for the trade docket.”

Howard hasn’t quite lived up to his enormous potential since being taken 19th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Oklahoma product has just 13 catches for 176 yards and zero touchdowns through six games this season.

It’s unknown whether the Patriots remain interested in Howard. The defending Super Bowl champions reportedly also are interested in Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert, among other pass-catchers.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images