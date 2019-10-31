Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots are releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon from their injured reserve, according to multiple reports Thursday.

Gordon, who landed on IR last week, now will be subject to the waiver wire. If no team claims him within the next 24 hours, he would become an unrestricted free agent.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the impending roster move.

Waiver wire priority is based on each team’s current record, meaning the winless Miami Dolphins will have first dibs.

Josh Gordon will be subject to the NFL's waiver wire, with all 31 teams being able to claim him.

Top 10 priority:

1. Dolphins: 0-7

2. Bengals: 0-8

3. Redskins: 1-7

4. Falcons: 1-7

5. Jets: 1-6

6. Giants: 2-6

7. Broncos: 2-6

8. Buccaneers: 2-6

9. Browns: 2-5

10. Chargers: 3-5 https://t.co/DnnB5JQtq2 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 31, 2019

Gordon played in six games for the Patriots this season, catching 20 passes for 287 yards and one touchdown. His release was expected, as multiple reports last week indicated the team intended to cut ties with him once his “minor” knee injury healed.

The 8-0 Patriots will visit the 5-2 Baltimore Ravens this week on “Sunday Night Football.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images