Two playoff contenders are tweaking their respective defenses.

The Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday traded cornerback Marcus Peters to the Baltimore Ravens for linebacker Kenny Young and an undisclosed 2020 draft pick.

Peters, 26, was in the midst of his second season with the Rams after spending his first three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. The former first-round pick was named Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2015 and began his NFL career with back-to-back Pro Bowl nods.

The Chiefs traded Peters to the Rams before the 2018 campaign. Los Angeles subsequently exercised the fifth-year option on Peters’ contract, and he spent the bulk of his time with the Rams starting opposite fellow Pro Bowl cornerback Aqib Talib.

Young, 24, appeared in all 16 regular season games as a rookie after being selected by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has 64 total tackles, 2.5 sacks, one pass breakup and two forced fumbles across 21 career games.

The Rams enter Week 7 with a 3-3 record after losing three games in a row to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. The Ravens, meanwhile, sit atop the AFC North with a 4-2 record after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals over the last two weeks.

The NFL trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 29.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images