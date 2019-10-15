Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It appears a Trent Williams trade may not be as imminent as initially reported.

Rumors kicked back up Monday when a report surfaced that the disgruntled Washington Redskins left tackle, who continues to hold out, would be on the Cleveland Browns “quite soon.”

But reports trickled out soon after with members of the Redskins “emphatically insisting” there is no truth to the trade rumors.

Redskins officials emphatically insist that the Trent Williams to Cleveland rumors are not true. — Les Carpenter (@Lescarpenter) October 15, 2019

Williams has been a much-talked about player throughout the season, as teams that need to shore up its offensive lines — the Browns included — certainly could use the help of a seven-time Pro Bowler like Williams.

It wouldn’t be the first time false rumors emerged on a deal for Williams. It was reported in August that the New England Patriots offered a first-round pick for the lineman. It later came out the Patriots did not have Williams “one their radar.”

