The NFL trade deadline is fast approaching, and the Redskins seem ready to deal.
Washington reportedly now is “open to dealing” Trent Williams, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, a major turnaround from the team’s original stance. The Browns appear to be a “potential suitor” at the moment.
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Redskinds reportedly have put a second-round pick on the table in exchange for the star tackle.
Meanwhile, the Skins also appear to be interested in trying to move Josh Norman ahead of the deadline, according to Pelissero. However, his asking price isn’t clear either.
Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to make a move.
