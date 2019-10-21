Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The relationship between Jalen Ramsey and the Jacksonville Jaguars quickly turned sour before their eventual divorce earlier this month.

So, what was the final straw?

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Ramsey had been cleared by three different doctors to return from his reported back injury in Week 6 against the Saints, but the cornerback refused to play. This was “highly disappointing” for Jaguars owner Shad Khan, per Schefter, who told Jacksonville’s football operations team “to strike a deal if they could find a great one” after he failed to compete against New Orleans.

Khan didn’t want to trade Ramsey, but the 24-year-old’s refusal to play left him no choice. The Jags ultimately sent Ramsey to the Rams in exchange for two first-round picks.

Shortly after joining Los Angeles, Ramsey was removed from the injury report and gave the Rams “a big boost” as they snapped their three-game losing streak Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, per head coach Sean McVay.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images