Do we have our first substantial rumor involving Trent Williams with the NFL trade deadline two weeks away?

The disgruntled Washington Redskins left tackle doesn’t appear to be ending his lengthy holdout anytime soon. And with the Redskins basically having thrown the towel in on the season, it wouldn’t come as a shock to see the Pro-Bowler on the move in the coming weeks.

There’s been a lot of speculative chatter surrounding the 31-year-old, but could he finally be on the move? Steve Doerschuk of the Canton Repository reported that Williams “should be on Browns roster quite soon.”

Hearing Trent Williams should be on Browns roster quite soon. — Steve Doerschuk (@sdoerschukREP) October 15, 2019

The Cleveland Browns?

Well, the Browns (2-4) do need a left tackle and Baker Mayfield could use all the help he can get right now, so this would make sense.

But admittedly, it’s tough to tell if this is an actual report, or more speculation.

We shall see.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images