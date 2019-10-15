Just two NFL teams remain undefeated through six weeks, and it doesn’t look like a loss is in line for either side just yet.
The New England Patriots currently sit at 6-0, most recently beating the New York Giants in Week 6. New England now will take on New York’s other team, the Jets, on “Monday Night Football” as 10-point road favorites to conclude Week 7. Following a victory over the Los Angeles Rams this past Sunday, the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers will be 10-point road favorites when they take on the lowly Washington Redskins.
One other line of note is the Buffalo Bills as whopping 16.5-point favorites against the winless Miami Dolphins.
Here are the betting lines for Week 7, per Bovada via Odds Shark:
Chiefs at Broncos +4
Raiders at Packers -6.5
49ers at Redskins +10
Cardinals at Giants -3
Texans at Colts -1
Vikings at Lions -1
Jaguars at Bengals +3
Dolphins at Bills -16.5
Rams at Falcons +3
Chargers at Titans -2
Ravens at Seahawks -3.5
Saints at Bears -3
Eagles at Cowboys -3
Patriots at Jets +10
Week 7 will kick off Thursday with the Broncos hosting the Chiefs.
