The Boston Bruins slowly are creating new believers in their prospects for success.
FanDuel Sportsbook on Monday gave the Bruins 19/2 odds to win the Stanley Cup Final this season. Those lines are the second-best in the NHL, trailing only the Tampa Bay Lightning, whom oddsmakers peg as Stanley Cup favorites with 7/1 odds.
FanDuel gave the Bruins 13/1 odds to win the Stanley Cup on Oct. 2, one day before their 2019-20 NHL season opener, but their lines to win the title have improved in the aftermath of their 5-1-0 start.
The Bruins enter a tough stretch of games, as they’ll host the Lightning, face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and next Tuesday in a home-and-home series, then host the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 26 in a Stanley Cup Final rematch.
Should the Bruins maintain their winning form, FanDuel will have no choice but to slash their Stanley Cup odds further.
