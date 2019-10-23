Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Patriots defense has been so dominant, even Nick Wright can’t find something bad to say about it.

New England absolutely decimated the New York Jets on Monday night with the defense earning the shutout in the 33-0 win at MetLife Stadium.

The D had Jets quarterback Sam Darnold “seeing ghosts,” and forced six turnovers in the win. Through seven games, “The Boogeymen” are the class of the NFL, and it’s really not even a contest as the defense continues to put up alarming numbers and led Wright to issue them some high praise.

“They have allowed one passing touchdown and (have) 18 interceptions. They are allowing a passer rating of 35,” Wright said Tuesday on FS1’s “First Things First.” “They are remarkably better through seven weeks than every other defense in football and that to me is the biggest story from last night. The Jets, listen, didn’t look much different with Sam Darnold or Luke Falk, that’s problematic. But the Patriots defense, to me, has been jarring all year long.”

"In 100 years, this is the best point differential we've had. Through 7 weeks, this is the best pass defense in the history of football. The defense has allowed 1 passing TD & have 18 INTs. They're allowing a passer rating of 35." — @getnickwright on Patriots' dominant defense pic.twitter.com/YlOPlXtiRp — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) October 22, 2019

The Pats have received a fair amount of criticism regarding their strength of schedule in the early goings (including from Mr. Wright himself), but at some point, the dominance become irrefutable. And if Wright is buying in, well, then nobody really has an excuse to hold out anymore.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images