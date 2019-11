Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was forced to evacuate his Brentwood, Calif. home this week due to the Getty Fire wildfire.

In response, the three-time NBA champion sent a taco truck to the firefighters to show appreciation for their efforts. NESN’s Guerin Austin details the gesture in Wednesday’s NISSAN Social Drive.

Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports