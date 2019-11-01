Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Halloween has brought out some very impressive, and interesting costumes this year.

First, Tom Brady joked about missing practice due to his storm trooper suit, then the Boston Bruins went all out for their Halloween party, followed by a 2020 presidential candidate even getting involved with a Brad Stevens-themed costume.

South Bend, Ind., mayor, and 2020 presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg did his best impression of the Boston Celtics coach, to whom he bears a striking resemblance.

For more on all of the wild costumes from Thursday night, check out the “Nissan Social Drive” video above, presented by Nissan.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images