Let’s be real: It was no sure thing Danny Shelton would be back with the New England Patriots this season.
Acquired in a trade with the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2018 season, Shelton had an up-and-down campaign with the Pats before hitting free agency. At times he showed promise, but not enough to keep him from being healthy scratched a few times during the season.
After sitting unsigned for some time, Shelton eventually rejoined the Patriots and since has enjoyed a breakout season, becoming an integral part of New England’s defensive line, primarily as a run-stuffer.
Shelton on Wednesday took to Instagram to post a message about overcoming adversity.
Wrote Shelton in the caption: “Adversity Made Me The Man I Am Today. Every Injury, Every Challenge, Every Loss, Becomes Fuel That Keeps Me Motivated. I’m Determined To Be The Best Me!
#OvercomeAdversity #DeterminedToBeTheBestMe #NFLYear5 #GotMyFamilyToFeed #ThePatriotWay”
Shelton and the Patriots are set to take on the Jets this Monday night at MetLife Stadium.
Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images