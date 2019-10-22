Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s safe to say Mohamed Sanu is excited for his next chapter.

Sanu on Tuesday reportedly was acquired by the Patriots in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. The veteran wide receiver will join a New England team that was in need of a pass-catching boost and reportedly has had its eyes on him for quite some time.

Patriots fans were elated upon learning of the reported Sanu trade, and it appears as though the feeling is mutual. The eighth-year wideout took to Twitter shortly after news of the deal broke and shared an energetic message.

👀 LFG!!!! — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) October 22, 2019

It’s easy to understand why Sanu is fired up. The Falcons, quite frankly, have been a dumpster fire this season, while the Patriots improved to 7-0 on Monday night with their 33-0 rout of the New York Jets. New England robbed Sanu of Super Bowl glory a few years ago, but now he’ll have a real chance to hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the first time in his career.

