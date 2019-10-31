Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Well, you knew this was coming.

The folks in charge of the New England Patriots’ official Twitter account celebrated Halloween by sharing a graphic of “The Boogeymen.” Of course, “Boogeymen” is the nickname of the team’s otherworldly defense.

Take a look:

OK, kinda sketchy.

So, who had the best “Boogeymen”-themed Halloween post? Tom Brady’s was OK, but it was as lame as most of Brady’s social media posts are.

Consequently, we’ll give the nod to Julian Edelman, who tasked his video production team with creating a phony movie trailer.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images