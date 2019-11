Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Josh Gordon has a huge fanbase in New England, but one individual in particular made it a point to get the Patriots wide receiver’s attention.

The fan, who writes under the Twitter handle “@itsdomyoutube,” tweeted at Gordon for 22 consecutive days before finally getting a response late Wednesday morning.

“Sup buddy,” Gordon replied.

A simple response, but that quick tweet likely made the fan’s day, if not month or year.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images