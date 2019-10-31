FOXBORO, Mass. — Every New England Patriots player was present and accounted for Thursday at the team’s penultimate practice of Week 9.
The Patriots had perfect attendance at the rainy, half-padded (helmets and shoulder pads) Halloween session.
Among those in attendance were wide receiver N’Keal Harry, who can be activated off injured reserve this week, and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, who returned to practice Wednesday and is six weeks into his own IR stint.
All eight players who were limited Wednesday were present during the brief portion of Thursday’s practice that was open to the media: quarterback Tom Brady (shoulder), wide receivers Julian Edelman (shoulder/chest) and Gunner Olszewski (ankle/hamstring), running back Rex Burkhead (foot), safety Patrick Chung (heel/chest), guard Shaq Mason (ankle) and tight ends Matt LaCosse (knee) and Ryan Izzo (concussion).
The 8-0 Patriots will hold one additional practice Friday before heading to Baltimore for a Sunday night matchup with the Ravens.
