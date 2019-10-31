Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Is Pedro Martinez becoming a prophet as he ages?

The Boston Red Sox legend seemingly predicted the Washington Nationals would win the 2019 World Series two-plus weeks before it happened. Martinez resurrected his Oct. 12 tweet — in which he said he thinks the Nationals were going to “shock the world” — Wednesday night after the Nationals defeated the Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 of the Fall Classic.

“And indeed, they did!” Martinez wrote after the Nationals’ triumph. “@Nationals shocked the world, took the trophy to the nation’s capital, and made many Montreal Expos fans happy again! Enjoy guys, you deserve it! #WorldSeries #Nationals #teamwork”

The Nationals already had edged the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card Game, upset the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series and taken a 1-0 lead over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship when Martinez predicted Washington would “shock the world.” The Nationals then reeled off five consecutive wins in the NLCS and World Series before seemingly hitting a wall and dropping Games 3, 4 and 5 against the Astros. Washington won Games 6 and 7 in Houston, however, offering the October surprise Martinez had so boldly predicted.

We only can credit him for his foresight and conclude the man really knows what playoff baseball is all about.

Thumbnail photo via Richard Mackson/USA TODAY Sports Images