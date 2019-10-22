Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a long wait and busy offseason, the NBA is back.

The 2019-20 campaign kicks off Tuesday night in Canada, with the reigning champion Toronto Raptors set to hold their banner ceremony before taking on the new-look New Orleans Pelicans.

Toronto lost Kawhi Leonard over the offseason, a notable departure indeed, but it still projects as one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. The Pelicans will be without top overall pick Zion Williamson, but they revamped their roster via the Anthony Davis trade, bringing in Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram, among others.

Here’s how to watch Pelicans vs. Raptors online:

When: Tuesday, October 22, at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | TNT

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images