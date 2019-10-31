Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

October wasn’t very spooky for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins started the season with a gutsy 2-1 win over the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Oct. 3 and haven’t looked back since. Boston ends October atop of the Atlantic Division standings sporting a sterling 9-1-2 record and a four-game win streak.

One of the biggest stories so far this season for the Bruins is their offense, and specifically the top line of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand. Pastrnak enters November tied for the league lead in goals (12), while Marchand (7) and Bergeron (5) aren’t too far behind.

It has been a great start to the season, and now to make things even better, NESN and People’s United Bank are partnering up for the “People’s United Bank Goal of the Month” sweepstakes.

Below are three of the Bruins’ top goals from October. Choose the one you think is the best of the bunch and enter to win a personal VIP tour of the NESN studio and watch the hockey pre-game show live!

Here are this month’s nominees:

Goal 1: David Pastrnak’s Trick Shot Goal Vs. Maple Leafs

With no score deep in the first period Oct. 22 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Marchand connected with Pastrnak deep in Toronto territory. The 23-year-old moved the puck through his legs while facing away from the goal, then snuck it by Maple Leafs goaltender Michael Hutchinson to put Boston on the board.

Goal 2: Patrice Bergeron’s Wild Second Period Goal Vs. Rangers

The 34-year-old recorded his fifth career hat trick in the Bruins’ 7-4 win over the New York Rangers on Oct. 27, with no goal more interesting than his first of the night. As a Rangers defender slid in an attempt to stop the streaking Pastrnak, he took out the right-winger and Rangers goaltender leading Bergeron to secure the loose puck, and ring the horn for the third time of the 2019-20 season.

Goal 3: Brett Ritchie Game-Winner Vs. Maple Leafs

After falling to the Maple Leafs three nights prior in overtime at Scotiabank Arena, the Bruins got their revenge Oct. 22 in Boston off of a fine finish from Brett Ritchie. The right-winger secured the puck after a scrum in front of the Maple Leafs’ net and put it past Hutchinson to give Boston the big win over the Atlantic Division rival.

