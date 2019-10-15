Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pete Rose has been banned from baseball now for 30 years after being accused of betting on his own team in 1989.

But he’s not bitter about the situation, even in 2019. (At least, that’s what he says.)

An increasing number of states have legalized sports betting since the Supreme Court lifted the federal ban in 2018. Rose appeared on a recent episode of the “No Filter Sports” podcast with Bob Page, Eli Zaret and former Detriot Tigers pitcher Denny McLain to discuss the issue of sports gambling and the impact it’s had on his life.

And while he says he’s “not bitter” about the situation any longer, he knows it probably cost him a pretty penny.

“I’m not bitter at all but … I’m not gonna get on your show or anybody else’s show and (expletive) about not being in the Hall of Fame. I’m the one who screwed up, I’m the one that’s gonna live with it,” Rose told the trio, as transcribed by Cincinnati.com. “Realistically, guys, me betting on my own team to win — which I did back in the ’80s — cost me $100 million.”

How did he reach that figure? Well, considering he’d been managing the Reds for around $4 million a year, plus “all the off-field stuff” he was involved in, Rose thinks he likely would have made nine figures over the last few decades.

Instead, he missed out on what could have been an epic payday.

Rose still believes the league looks at other major issues — such as alcoholism, drugs or spousal abuse — in a different light than gambling. And while times have changed, Rose wonders what (if anything) will change in the MLB around sports betting as it grows increasingly popular.

Will things ever change in the league as more and more states legalize sports betting? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images