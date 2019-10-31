Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pete Buttigieg had to pull out just a few stops in order to nail his Halloween costume.

The Democratic presidential candidate dressed as Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens for Halloween. Buttigieg donned a Celtics hat and a clipboard and had some staffers pose as players receiving his instructions to complete his costume. Kevin Donohue, the Buttigieg campaign’s communications director for New Hampshire, shared photos Thursday via Twitter of the candidate doing his best impression of Stevens in the Granite State.

Pete Buttigieg went as — who else? — Brad Stevens for Halloweenhttps://t.co/4TnH9Zn8qj pic.twitter.com/rkgzuXy18E — Boston.com Celtics News (@BDCCeltics) October 31, 2019

Buttigieg’s resemblance to Stevens has been a running joke for months, so it makes sense the Democratic hopeful made their doppelganger status social-media official.

With Buttigieg a busy man these days, his Stevens impersonation won’t give his critics any additional fodder as he obviously didn’t need to spend much time or money on his Halloween getup.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images