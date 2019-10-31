Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have been called a number of things over the years, but a “snake” isn’t one that’s used too often.

Enter: Brandon Williams.

New England is set to travel to Baltimore for a “Sunday Night Football” matchup with the Ravens. One of the Ravens’ tight ends already gave the Pats a little bit of bulletin board material, and Williams, a defensive lineman for Baltimore, decided to compare quarterback Tom Brady and the Patriots to a snake.

Ravens DL Brandon William's on the importance of pressuring Tom Brady. "He's the head of the snake. In order to kill the snake, you gotta get the head." #Patriots — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 31, 2019

Well, he’s not technically wrong.

The Ravens are the Patriots’ toughest matchup to date, and if they manage to neutralize Brady then it certainly will elevate the chance they pull off an upset.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images