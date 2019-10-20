Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Are you ready for some smash-mouth football?

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in a game between two teams that love to get in your face and make a ton of noise. The Ravens, led by breakout quarterback Lamar Jackson, sit atop the NFC North standings at 4-2, while Russell Wilson and the 5-1 Seahawks are second in the NFC West.

This should be a god one.

Here’s how to watch Ravens vs. Seahawks:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 20, at 4 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

