The 2019 Major League baseball season is over, and the result this time around was far different for the Boston Red Sox than this time last year.

Not only did the Red Sox miss the postseason, but now they have a huge offseason ahead of them. With Chaim Bloom hired as Dave Dombrowski’s replacement, he now is tasked with slashing payroll while also keeping the team competitive. There are some important decisions ahead, such as what to do if J.D. Martinez opts out of his contract (a decision he must make in the next few days) and if Mookie Betts should be held onto or traded.

With that in mind, below is the contract situation for each Red Sox player with the offseason now underway.

First, a few things to keep in mind.

— When only a dollar amount is listed next to a player’s name, it means they are a veteran signed for the 2020 season at that figure.

— You’ll see many players listed as Arbitration 1, 2, or 3. That means they are in their first, second or third year of arbitration, and the Sox and player will negotiate a figure for next season. If an agreement can’t be reached, a hearing will take place in order to determine the salary (You can read more about arbitration here). Players typically become free agents following their Arbitration 3 season — or in other words, a player listed as Arbitration 3 will be a free agent following the 2020 campaign.

— Pre-arbitration players are those who have not yet logged enough service time to enter arbitration.

— The Red Sox do have two players who technically are going to hit Arbitration 4 due to service time: Jackie Bradley Jr. and Sandy Leon. This is not common, but they’ll be treated like any other arbitration-eligible player.

— Teams don’t have to offer a contract to players just because they are pre-arbitration or arbitration-eligible, they instead can simply release them.

— Players listed with “free agent” next to their names are, well, free agents. The Red Sox obviously can negotiate with these players, but it also is the players’ right to field offers from other teams and see what’s out there for them.

Now that that’s clear (hopefully), here are the details for each player, with the information below provided by Spotrac.

Pitchers

Matt Barnes — Arbitration 2

Ryan Brasier — Pre-arbitration

Colten Brewer — Pre-arbitration

Andrew Cashner — Team option, $10 million if it’s picked up

Jhoulys Chacin — Free agent

Nathan Eovaldi — $17 million

Heath Hembree — Arbitration 2

Darwinzon Hernandez — Pre-arbitration

Brian Johnson — Pre-arbitration

Trevor Kelley — Pre-arbitration

Travis Lakins — Pre-arbitration

Austin Maddox– Pre-arbitration

Rick Porcello — Free agent

Bobby Poyner — Pre-arbitration

David Price — $32 million

Zach Putnam — Free agent

Erasmo Ramirez — Free agent

Denyi Reyes — Pre-arbitration

Eduardo Rodriguez — Arbitration 3

Dan Runzler — Free agent

Chris Sale — $30 million

Mike Shawaryn — Pre-arbitration

Josh Smith — Free agent

Josh Taylor — Pre-arbitration

Hector Velazquez — Pre-arbitration

Marcus Walden — Pre-arbitration

Ryan Weber — Pre-arbitration

Brandon Workman — Arbitration 3



Catchers

Juan Centeno — Arbitration 1

Oscar Hernandez — Free agent

Sandy Leon — Arbitration 4

Christian Vazquez — $4.2 million



Infielders

Michael Chavis — Pre-arbitration

Rafael Devers — Pre-arbitration

Xander Bogaerts — $20 million

Marco Hernandez — Arbitration 1

Brock Holt — Free agent

Tzu-Wei Lin — Pre-arbitration

Mitch Moreland — Free agent

Chris Owings — Free agent

Steve Pearce — Free agent

Dustin Pedroia — $13 million

Sam Travis — Pre-arbitration

Outfielders

Andrew Benintendi — Arbitration 1

Mookie Betts — Arbitration 3

Jackie Bradley Jr. — Arbitration 4

Rusney Castillo — Player option, $13.5 million if picked up

Gorkys Hernandez — Free agent

J.D. Martinez — Player option, $23.75 million if picked up

