The Boston Red Sox have a lot of question marks heading into the 2020 season, including the future of J.D. Martinez.

Martinez has the option to opt-out of his five-year deal five days after the conclusion of the World Series. The slugger admitted he “kind of likes” moving from team to team, as he’s done so five times in four years.

The 32-year-old said he needs to sit down with his agent, Scott Boras, to discuss all possibilities about his future. And it appears Martinez has given “no” indication to what he wants to do just yet.

According to The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey, Red Sox principal owner John Henry said chairman CEO Tom Werner has spoken with Boras, “but they have no indication what he’ll decide.”

John Henry said Tom Werner has talked with Scott Boras about JD Martinez's opt out, but that they have no indication what he'll decide. He has five days after the conclusion of the WS to give them answer. — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) October 28, 2019

There has been plenty of speculation regarding how Boston will handle both Martinez and Mookie Betts, who can become a free agent at the end of the next season. And now with new chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom officially at the helm of decision-making for the Red Sox, he’ll quickly be tasked with trying to keep both players in Red Sox uniforms.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images