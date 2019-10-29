Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It didn’t take long for Michael Chavis to make an impact on the Red Sox and their fans.

The infielder was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket after Boston was faced with a slew of injuries early in its 2019 season. Chavis clubbed 10 home runs and 25 RBIs in his first 28 games with the Red Sox, and even knocked the first grand slam of his career in July.

The 24-year-old revealed he would give the ball to his mom, and now he wants to get her another gift.

The Portland Sea Dogs, Boston’s Double-A affiliate, tweeted a picture of a Chavis bobblehead letting their followers know they had a chance to get their hands on the “special edition” souvenir. And Chavis responded hopeful he would be able to get one (or maybe a few more) for his mom.

“Not 100% sure but I think this is my first real bobble head and I hate to be lame but can I get one for my mom… or like 11 so I can hide them randomly throughout our house to annoy her for the rest of the off season, your call 🤷,” he wrote.

Always thinking about mom.

