The New England Patriots needed to upgrade at receiver, and they obtained it mere hours after thumping the New York Jets.

Shorty after a 33-0 rout of Gang Green, New England reportedly acquired wideout Mohamed Sanu from the struggling Atlanta Falcons. The Patriots sent a second-round pick Atlanta’s way for the veteran receiver, who is signed through next season.

Despite the news breaking just past 7 a.m. ET, Twitter was abuzz with a flurry of responses — many of which pointed to the fact that Sanu, like Julian Edelman, actually has a pretty solid arm.

Just went from a motel (Falcons) to a 5 Star Hotel (Patriots) lmao — SupremeShark2K 🍇 (@SupremeShark2K) October 22, 2019

In other words, Mohamed Sanu is now a hall of famer — Mike Dunleavy ☠️ (3-3) (@MikeDunleavy19) October 22, 2019

Brady throws to Edelman who throws to Sanu who throws to Gunner Olszewski. Love it. — JR (@jtreg91) October 22, 2019

Finally a QB to replace Brady — Harry ☠️ (@Harry_Fa26) October 22, 2019

Sanu joins Edelman, Josh Gordon, Phillip Dorsett, Jakobi Meyers, Gunner Olszewski and Matthew Slater at the receiver position. Gordon missed Monday’s win over New York due to injuries.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images