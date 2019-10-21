Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jacoby Brissett was tremendous in Week 7, make no mistake. But does his four-touchdown performance Sunday in a 30-23 win over the Houston Texans make him the best quarterback in the AFC right now?

We’ll wager most of you probably leaned toward “no” on that question. And if you did, Rodney Harrison apparently would like a word.

The former New England Patriot had high praise for the former-Patriot, now-Indianapolis Colts signal-caller during halftime of “Sunday Night Football.”

“Heck, I think he’s the best quarterback in the AFC right now. … Who’s outplaying him right now? Tell me who’s outplaying him,” Harrison said of Brissett, via NESN.com’s Doug Kyed.

Rodney Harrison on Jacoby Brissett: "Heck, I think he's the best quarterback in the AFC right now. … Who's outplaying him right now? Tell me who's outplaying him." — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 21, 2019

If only there was a quarterback in the AFC that’s led his team to an undefeated record so far. Oh, there is? Oh, it’s Tom Brady? Interesting.

Now, before everyone freaks out … no, we have not seen peak-Brady through six games. But with Patrick Mahomes currently out with a knee injury, it’s kind of tough to put anyone ahead of Brady at this point. Brissett actually does have a higher QB rating (101.0) than Brady (97.5) at the moment. But Brissett’s 1,388 passing yards rank 11th in the AFC.

Yes, Brissett has been impressive in taking the reins after Andrew Luck’s retirement, but we’re not going as far as to crown him the class of the conference.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images