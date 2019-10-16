Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The chances of Antonio Brown returning to the NFL this season seem to decrease with each passing day.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked Wednesday about the league’s investigation into multiple allegations made against Brown, who was released by the New England Patriots on Sept. 20 after just 11 days with the organization. Goodell offered a very vague response that did little to clarify Brown’s situation.

“We’re still working at that,” Goodell said during a press conference at the league meetings in Florida. “I will probably be getting an update when I get back to New York. Our folks have been working diligently at that. When we reach a conclusion, I’ll obviously let you know.”

Brown, who had signed with the Patriots after being released by the Oakland Raiders, is facing a sexual assault lawsuit. He’s also been accused of sending intimidating text messages to a woman who accused him of sexual misconduct in a Sports Illustrated story published last month.

The NFL released a statement immediately following Brown’s release from New England, saying it planned to pursue the allegations “vigorously and expeditiously,” but Goodell’s comments suggest nothing has been determined to this point. Thus, Brown’s football future hangs in the balance, as teams potentially interested in signing the 31-year-old still don’t know whether he’ll face discipline from the league.

“As long as Mr. Brown is a free agent, placement on the Commissioner’s exempt list is not appropriate,” the NFL’s statement from Sept. 20 read. “If he is signed by a club, such placement may become appropriate at any time depending on the status of the investigation. Upon the conclusion of the investigation, he may also be subject to discipline if the investigation finds that he has violated the law or league policies.”

Brown has made it clear he’d like to return to the NFL. And it even appears he’d welcome a return to the Patriots, although New England reportedly has no interest in a reunion. But it’s hard to imagine there being much of a market for Brown’s services despite his obvious talent, especially with the NFL still looking into the troubling allegations made against the seven-time Pro Bowl pick.

Brown spent his first nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before requesting a trade, paving the way for his brief and unceremonious tenures with the Raiders and Patriots in recent months.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images