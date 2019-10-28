Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bill Belichick’s fearsome defense merely is following his lead.

Former Patriots linebacker and ESPN NFL analyst Tedy Bruschi dubbed Belichick “the original Boogeyman” on Sunday night following New England’s 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 8.

The victory was the 300th of Belichick’s legendary career as an NFL head coach and it prompted Bruschi to congratulate his former coach via Twitter.

“Congrats to the original Boogeyman on 300 wins. #OnTo301,” Bruschi tweeted.

Belichick joined Don Shula (347) and George Halas (324) as the only NFL head coaches to win 300-plus games.

Dont’a Hightower bestowed the “Boogeymen” nickname upon his fellow linebackers earlier this month, with the moniker catching on instantly and sticking increasingly tighter with each passing week. Since Belichick has taken a hands-on role with the Patriots’ vaunted defense in the absence of a defensive coordinator this season, Bruschi calling him the OB seems all the more appropriate.

Belichick will vie for win No. 301 on Sunday night when the Patriots visit the Baltimore Ravens in a highly anticipated Week 9 matchup between the AFC East and AFC North leaders.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images