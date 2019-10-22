Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The New England Patriots have won their first seven games of the season, more so because of the defense than the offense.

So, even with New England’s bolstering at wide receiver, one former Patriot doesn’t want to see the focus change.

Mere hours after destroying the New York Jets 33-0 on Monday night, the Patriots reportedly acquired wide receiver Mohamed Sanu — someone they’ve reportedly had their eye on for a while — from the Atlanta Falcons. It was a move that took the NFL by storm, even if Sanu only projects to be the Patriots’ third or fourth receiver (or maybe even a backup quarterback?).

Shortly after news of the trade broke, ex-Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi offered his reaction on Twitter, and his message was simple.

Realize who you are. A defensive dominated team. He will help, but don’t get too cute. Run it, take care of it, let defense continue to work. — Tedy Bruschi (@TedyBruschi) October 22, 2019

Well put.

The Patriots’ defense has been an elite unit this season, very much living up to its “Boogeymen” nickname — just ask Sam Darnold. So long as that doesn’t change, there’s no reason to believe the Patriots won’t be able to reach a fourth straight Super Bowl.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images