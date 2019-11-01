Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics used an all-around effort to come back from a 19-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at TD Garden, but Marcus Smart played a particularly big role in the win.

Smart guarded reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo more than any other Celtic. At 6-foot-3, it was a tall task for the guard to take on the Greek Freak, but Smart’s never been one to shy away from a challenge, especially considering he’s played nearly every role in Boston over his five years with the organization.

But Wednesday was one of his more impressive efforts, holding Antetokounmpo to just one field goal over 17 partial possessions, per NBA Stats. Over his other 37 possessions, Smart allowed zero field goals.

Marcus Smart allowed just one field goal to Giannis over 17 possessions last night. In his other 37 defensive possessions, he allowed zero field goals. — Chris Grenham (@chrisgrenham) October 31, 2019

Smart added 19 points, six rebounds and four assists in what was his best game to this point in the young season.

The Celtics welcome the Knicks to TD Garden on Friday. They’ll look to go 2-0 against New York in one week when they tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images