Tom Brady really dishes out “likes” on Antonio Brown’s Instagram feed like they’re candies.

Whether there’s a deeper meaning behind Brady’s double-taps is up for debate, however. That said, everybody knows there is no such thing as a truly innocuous “like” on social media.

Brown took to Instagram on Tuesday to express his desire to be “freed.” Of course, the 31-year-old wideout has been without a job since the New England Patriots released him last month.

And Brady, who has “liked” Brown’s posts ever since he joined the Patriots before Week 1, once again offered his approval.

Take a look:

So, is this yet another example of Brady seemingly saying he wants Brown to return to the Patriots? Perhaps.

In any event, it’s yet another weird move from a guy that should spend more time bonding with the young receivers already on New England’s roster.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images