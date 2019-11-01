Tom Brady has helped lead the New England Patriots to an 8-0 record at the prime age of 42, but that doesn’t mean he’s too good for Halloween.
The six-time Super Bowl champion shared his stormtrooper costume Thursday morning, but it was his social media activity later in the day that really made everyone laugh.
Brady, likely out trick-or-treating with his kids, stopped and snapped a picture next to some neighborhood Halloween decorations. One particular skeleton happened to be donning a No. 18 Peyton Manning jersey, so the signal-caller made sure to have some fun.
Brady captioned the photo, “Getting old Peyton!!”
Take a look:
Manning has a great sense of humor, so we’re sure he’ll have a laugh at this one.
The Patriots take on the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday night.
Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images