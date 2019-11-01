Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady has helped lead the New England Patriots to an 8-0 record at the prime age of 42, but that doesn’t mean he’s too good for Halloween.

The six-time Super Bowl champion shared his stormtrooper costume Thursday morning, but it was his social media activity later in the day that really made everyone laugh.

Brady, likely out trick-or-treating with his kids, stopped and snapped a picture next to some neighborhood Halloween decorations. One particular skeleton happened to be donning a No. 18 Peyton Manning jersey, so the signal-caller made sure to have some fun.

Brady captioned the photo, “Getting old Peyton!!”

Take a look:

Tom Brady really did that to Peyton Manning 😂 (via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/DbVRDjU6rW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2019

Manning has a great sense of humor, so we’re sure he’ll have a laugh at this one.

The Patriots take on the Baltimore Ravens at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday night.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images