It appears we have another “Helmetgate” situation on our hands in the NFL.

While it’s become somewhat of a minor note in terms of his overarching saga, Antonio Brown created quite a bit of buzz over the offseason when he failed to report to the Oakland Raiders over displeasure with the league’s helmet policy. Now, it looks like Tom Brady has a headwear gripe of his own.

It took no time for the Patriots quarterback to get into the Halloween spirit, as Brady shared a photo of his costume on Instagram early Thursday morning. But in order to keep character throughout the day, it might force Brady to miss New England’s penultimate practice ahead of its Sunday night clash with the Baltimore Ravens.

Personally, we’d love to see how Bill Belichick would react if Brady strolled onto the Gillette Stadium practice fields with his regular pads and a stormtrooper helmet.

But given the magnitude of the Patriots’ Week 9 clash, we have a feeling TB12 will be able to ditch the costume for a few hours in order to prepare for New England’s toughest challenge of the season to date.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images