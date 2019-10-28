Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mohamed Sanu sure seems happy to be in Foxboro, and who could blame him?

The wide receiver last week left the one-win Atlanta Falcons and joined the New England Patriots, who improved to 8-0 on the season with Sunday’s 27-13 win over the Cleveland Browns. Sanu was targeted by Tom Brady five times in his Patriots debut, catching two passes for 23 yards.

The veteran wide receiver celebrated the “great team win” with an Instagram post shortly after the game and received some love from his new quarterback.

“❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Brady wrote in the comment section.

Sanu, Brady and the rest of the Patriots now will turn the page as they begin preparing for what should be their toughest matchup of the season thus far: A Sunday night showdown in Baltimore against the Ravens.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images