A habit has been made of reading between the lines every time quarterback Tom Brady has spoken about the New England Patriots’ offense this season.

While Tom Brady has not precisely come out and said he’s not happy about the weapons surrounding him, the words between the words have perhaps suggested it. Brady painted a much rosier picture of his offense Monday night to Jim Gray on Westwood One Sports just four nights after the Patriots beat the New York Giants 35-14 to improve to 6-0 on the season.

Gray asked Brady how he’s holding up after being sacked seven times in the last two weeks.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” Brady said. “This time of year, any time you’re healthy and can take part in practice and games, it’s a pretty good feeling. I’m excited about where we’re at. We’re 6-0, and I know nothing is perfect in the NFL. Usually, in order to win, you don’t have to be perfect. You have to be pretty darn good, but for the most part, our guys are playing good up front. We’re starting to run the ball better. I’m getting a little more balance in our offense. Sacks are kind of a byproduct of dropping back to pass a lot, which we’ve had to do the last few weeks. That’s just part of playing football.”

Brady expressed his excitement that left tackle Isaiah Wynn could return off of injured reserve at midseason. He wouldn’t confirm that the Patriots are re-signing tight end Ben Watson, however.

“I don’t know if that’s true or not,” Brady said. “I haven’t heard anything. I’m kind of proceeding as usual. I don’t know what the status of those positions are. Again, a lot of moving parts this time of year. A lot of workouts that are taking place, new players coming in and working out for our team, working out for every team. Attrition is part of what makes football season very unique and very difficult. You have stretches where you can go and everyone is healthy and you can have the same group from week to week. Then you have other weeks where it’s not the case. And you’ve got to find guys to replace those players. All of that challenges us in different ways and you just have to be able to adapt and deal with those challenges as best as possible.”

The Patriots officially placed fullback Jakob Johnson on injured reserve Monday. The Patriots did not officially sign Watson, however. News also broke that Patriots tight end Matt LaCosse will be out a few weeks with an MCL sprain, via NFL Media. The only remaining healthy fullback or tight end on the Patriots’ roster is Ryan Izzo, so even if New England doesn’t re-sign Watson, they will need another player at one of those positions.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images