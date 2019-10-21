Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was not a good day for the Cincinnati Bengals and Andy Dalton, to say the least.

The Bengals quarterback completed just 22 of his 43 passes and had just one touchdown and three interceptions, including one of the worst pick-six’s you’ll probably ever see, against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

A Pick-6 by a defensive end 🙌@YannickNgakoue takes it 23 yards to the house! #DUUUVAL #JAXvsCIN 📺: CBS

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/wAXJCleXiU pic.twitter.com/oPiwTcMtAO — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2019

Dalton’s three picks came on five throws in a game that was fairly close until that happened. Cincinnati now is 0-7 on the season. And Twitter took note.

Andy Dalton looks like he's as sick of the Bengals as we all are. — Rebecca Toback (@Rebecca_Toback) October 20, 2019

Andy Dalton flings three awful picks in five throws, utterly sinking the #Bengals in a manageable game. What's left to say? — Marc Sessler (@MarcSessler) October 20, 2019

Andy Dalton just threw the worst pick 6 of the season. The Bengals are out Dolphinning the Dolphins for the Top pick. — Kevin Negandhi (@KNegandhiESPN) October 20, 2019

Andy Dalton is throwing INTs like crazy and the Bengals might want to start gutting that roster ahead of the deadline and see what their rookie QB can do — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 20, 2019

People who should be fired this week: Andy Dalton

Dan Quinn

JJ Zachariason — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) October 20, 2019

Even his Wikipedia page had an edit made to it Sunday night.

Andy Dalton's Wikipedia page had something added to it after his no-good outing Sunday. pic.twitter.com/D3wGUqmmsD — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) October 21, 2019

The Bengals have a Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams before a much-needed bye week.

Thumbnail photo via David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images