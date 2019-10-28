Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Have a pair of future Boston Red Sox stars recently announced themselves as such in the desert?

MLB.com’s Jonathan Mayo on Monday named Red Sox prospects Marcus Wilson and Tanner Houck among the 20 players “who broke out” in the 2019 Arizona Fall League. Wilson’s all-around skills in the outfield and at the plate earned him a spot in the Arizona Fall League All-Star Game, and Houck caught Mayo’s eye by making life difficult for batters with some devastating stuff on the mound.

Here’s what Mayo writes about Wilson:

“Though Wilson played in just eight games and collected 30 at-bats, he showed off all the raw tools in the box, ones that had started to show up in 2019, but he struggled to use consistently when he had reached Double-A after joining the Red Sox via trade in April.”

Here’s Mayo on Houck:

“Command was an issue at times as Houck returned to a starting role, but he missed a ton of bats with his nasty slider and got groundball outs with an excellent two-seamer.”

Wilson’s and Houck’s inclusion on Mayo’s list increases the number of Red Sox prospects who shone in Arizona to at least four, as they joined C.J. Chatham and Jarren Duran, who also were “Fall Stars,” in the desert limelight.

These are just a few of the names newly installed Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom will become increasingly familiar with, as he sets out to re-position the organization for long-term success.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images