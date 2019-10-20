Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A battle between NFC North rivals is set to take place Sunday with big implications.

The Minnesota Vikings travel to Detroit to take on the Lions in a division matchup that could be a division altering game. The Lions are looking to bounce back following their controversial Monday night loss to the Green Bay Packers while the Vikings, who are now on a hot streak on both sides of the ball following their dominant 38-20 win over the Eagles.

Matthew Stafford and Kirk Cousins will look to outplay each other and decimate the opposing defenses were are both among the best in the league.

Here’s how to watch Vikings vs. Lions online:

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via David Berding/USA TODAY Sports Images