You’d never know Vince Carter was 42 years old after he absolutely went off Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.
Carter, who announced he will retire at the end of the 2019-20 season, was playing in the Atlanta Hawks’ penultimate preseason game against the New York Knicks when he erupted for 14 points in the second quarter.
What’s even more impressive is that 12 of those points came from beyond the arc.
Sit back and enjoy all 14 points below:
He makes it look easy.
Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images