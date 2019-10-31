Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This isn’t going to make the Golden State Warriors’ bumpy start any better.

Warriors star Stephen Curry suffered a broken hand Wednesday night in Golden State’s loss to the lowly Phoenix Suns. The Warriors, who lost Kevin Durant to free agency and Klay Thompson to a torn ACL, now have dropped three of their first four games and will be without their best player for the foreseeable future.

Warriors general manager Bob Myers told ESPN that Curry will undergo further tests to determine whether he needs surgery. After that, the timetable for his return will be clearer.

Curry suffered the injury early in the third quarter — with Golden State trailing 83-54 — when he fell hard on his hand after driving to the paint.

At this point, a sixth straight trip to the NBA Finals seems highly unlikely for the Warriors, but that probably was the case even before the injury. Now, you have to wonder whether Golden State would even consider tanking in order to improve its draft position with an eye on next season once Curry and Thompson are fully healthy.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images