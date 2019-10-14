Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

David Pastrnak had himself a day, to say the least.

Maybe the pink suit brought him some luck as the winger potted all four of Boston’s goals in the Bruins’ 4-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday afternoon at TD Garden.

Pastrnak’s first goal came on the power play in the first period, amassing his third goal of the season after a backhand pass from Patrice Bergeron. The second came on an odd-man rush that began with a nice feed to Pastrnak from Brad Marchand and his final two goals came in the closing 20 minutes of the game.

His third came with a little help from his other linemate Patrice Bergeron, who won an offensive zone faceoff and found Pastrnak for the hat trick. And the fourth came from a Marchand feed in front of the net.

Check them all out here:

We'll save you some time. Here are all four of @pastrnak96's goals in one place.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/NV2AuBjjBh — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 14, 2019

Beautiful.

The trio of Pastrnak, Bergeron and Marchand now has scored 11 of the past 14 Bruins goals, while Pastrnak became just the 19th player in Bruins history to secure a four-goal game.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images